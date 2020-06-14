Michael J. Cabry, 87, of Lititz, passed away at Landis Homes surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John J. and Anne Marie (Coll) Cabry. He was also the loving husband of Joan (Timmins) Cabry until her passing in 2018.
Though Michael and Joan would move their family from Philadelphia, he remained a Philly fan through and through. Watching football was something he thoroughly enjoyed and weekends in the fall were spent cheering for Notre Dame and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also fond of watching and playing golf and hunting. Most importantly, family meant everything to Michael. He loved and cherished the time he was able to share with them.
Michael will be greatly missed by his children; Michael Cabry, husband of Tina (Manley), Mary Anne Murtha, wife of Michael, Maureen Baer, Patricia Hooley, wife of Kevin, Sean Cabry, Colleen Cabry and Dennis Cabry, husband of Kim (Graham), siblings; Nancy Shellender and Patricia Stabinski, sister-in-law; Joanne Cabry, 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Joan, son-in-law; Rick Baer, brother; Jack (John) Cabry, brothers-in-law; Herb Shellender and Gene Stabinski, and grandson, Blayne Hooley.
Services will be at the convenience of the family and interment will take place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
