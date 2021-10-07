Michael J. Bartch, 62, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Donald W., Sr. and Alice Herchelroath Bartch. Mike was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1978. He most recently worked at Boscov’s and was always the comedian and life of the party. He was artistically talented and enjoyed drawing, painting and decorating.
He is survived by his brother: Donald W. Bartch II, Blain, PA. His aunt: Jane (Dennis) Kelec. His uncle: Barry (Pam) Herchelroath, Columbia. Also numerous nieces and nephews. He was particularly close to his niece, Amber Shaeffer, Mount Joy and her boys. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Dee Ann Tropasso; his brother: Robert B. Bartch and sister-in-law: Kathy Bartch.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The Peace of the Lord be with you, Michael.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.,Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »