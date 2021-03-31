Michael J. "Bandit" Blymier, 62, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Columbia, PA, the son of the late James C. and Theresa Anne (Snyder) Blymier. His wife, Kathleen M. (Manganella) Blymier, and he celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on March 13th.
Michael retired from PP&L as a transportation supervisor. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lancaster. He enjoyed the travel trailer and camping, his Harley, fishing, and in the past serving with the Boy Scouts and dirt bike riding with his two boys. Bandit was a Mr. Fix-It; he would give a hand to anyone that needed help.
In addition to his wife, Kathleen; he is survived by his sons, Michael S. Blymier (Rachel) and Charles F. Blymier; his brother, James C. Blymier; and his sister, Wanda A. Taylor (Michael).
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. A Viewing will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) and also Tuesday at church prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Columbia, PA. Please visit Michael's Memorial Page at
