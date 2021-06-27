Michael Hayes Croy, 21, of Morgantown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the beloved son of Darren H. Croy of Morgantown, and Thalia M. (Kiapokas) Croy of Brownstown.
Michael graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and Brownstown Vocational-Technical School with the Class of 2018 and was a culinary student at York Technical Institute. For the last several years, he worked as a chef at Greenside Grill located at Honeybrook Golf Course. He was an avid gamer, had a huge place in his heart for animals, and especially loved spending time with his family.
A loving son, brother, grandson and uncle, Michael is also survived by his sister Christina Stoltz and her husband Jordin, his brother Steven Becker and his wife Jill Rodger, nephew Landon Stoltz, and niece Asalyn Stoltz, all of Lancaster, as well as his paternal grandmother, Hazel Croy, and maternal grandparents, Christina and Michael Kiapokas. He will also be deeply missed by his canine companions, Bentley and Murray. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Paul Croy.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing which will be held on Tuesday evening, June 29, from 6-8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with Trisagion beginning at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, at 10:30 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 AM. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Michael's memory may be offered to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
