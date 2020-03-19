Michael "Mike" E. Harlan, 64, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edith (Ziegler) and Lee K. Harlan, Sr. He was the loving husband of the late Wanda L. Harlan with whom he shared 39 wonderful years of marriage.
Mike was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. He loved to collect antiques, especially Hummel Figurines. Mike took pride in his home and enjoyed doing upkeep on it. He enjoyed spending time with his cockapoo, Emily. The most important thing in Michael's life was his family, he loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons: Shaun Harlan, husband of Betty, of Akron; Shane Harlan, husband of Kelli, of Lancaster; his siblings: Phillip Harlan, husband of Deborah; Lee K. Harlan, Jr., Debra Chrismer, Diane Cunningham, wife of Aaron; and his grandchildren: Rian, Ashley, Kylee, Gavin, Nadine, and Jackson. Mike is preceded in death by his parents and wife Wanda.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, www.pspca.org/lancaster. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »