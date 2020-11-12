Michael H. Young, 66 of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020 at hospice.
Born April 26, 1954, Michael was the son of the late Ruth E. (Stauffer) Young. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Michael graduated from McCaskey High School in 1972. Michael was a longtime and proud employee of New Jersey Shell Casting Corporation where he was an experienced grinder. He recently retired in April of 2020 after 28 years of service.
Michael will forever be remembered as a friendly soul who was always willing to offer a smile and helping hand. He was a friend to many and valued time spent with the ones closest to him. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, his birds, and caring for animals. Notably, Michael had a strong faith and was a loyal Christian.
To cherish his memory, Michael leaves three sisters: Wende Nagy, Lori wife of Scott Hogarth, and Susan wife of Robert Spangler; an aunt: Jean Wagner; as well as his beloved companion who took great care of him this past year: Marcella Kemrer.
Family and friends are being received on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Memorial Service will immediately follow with Kim Grabusky officiating. Masks will be required upon entry and social distancing is highly recommended for the safety of all. Inurnment will be held privately and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's honor have been suggested to the Disability Empowerment Center, 941 Wheatland Ave., Ste. 201, Lancaster, PA 17603 and / or an animal rescue charity of your choice.
