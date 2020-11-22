Michael H. Suydam, 67, of Mount Joy, passed away November 18, 2020, at the Mennonite Home after a battle with Alzheimer's. Born June 12, 1953, in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Fred and Janet (Bechtold) Suydam.
Mike enjoyed running, having run over 70 marathons including the Boston Marathon and Pike's Peak. He retired as the owner of Liberty Beverage. His free time was spent riding his Harley.
Surviving him are his loving wife of 49 years, Kathy (Houser) Suydam; 2 daughters; Kristine Stoppard (Christopher) and Tracie Beats (Shaun); 3 grandchildren, Janette Seibert (Aaron), Ian Beats, and Tyler Beats; 1 great-granddaughter, Harper Seibert; a brother, Fred Suydam (Peggy); and a sister, Carol Skeens (Bob).
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 7PM, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 106 N. 2nd Street, Bainbridge, PA 17502 with Pastor Dave Kreider officiating. Friends will be received from 5:30PM-7:00PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mennonite Home Communities to support the Benevolent Care Program, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601; to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; or to Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Road, #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers from Swarr Run at Mennonite Home.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.