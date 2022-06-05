Michael H. McBride, 53, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Stephanie (Long) McBride of Lititz, and the late Stephen M. McBride who passed away in 2021.
Mike was an outstanding athlete in high school, playing linebacker and halfback for Spring Grove High School. He had an opportunity to play collegiate football but instead enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force in 1987.
He had worked for Serta Mattress on Columbia Avenue for several years and at RR Donnelly briefly.
Michael had an engaging personality and had an infectious laugh. He was a real people person. He was intensely loyal to his friends and loved his family passionately. He was a follower of Jesus Christ, a student of the Bible, and made his peace with God prior to his death.
One thing that he very much enjoyed throughout his life was collecting baseball cards with his dad.
In addition to his mother, Stephanie, he is survived by his nephew, Stephen J. Jones and by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle A. Jones.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Michael's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109, or the American Diabetes, Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com