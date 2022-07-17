Michael H. Beacham, 83, of Lancaster, passed away after a brief illness on July 11, 2022. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Virginia (Dorwart) and Robert E. Beacham. He was the loving husband of Frances "Fran" Orr Beacham.
Those who knew Michael knew he found great joy playing golf. By the time he was 9, he developed his love for the game. After graduating from Lampeter Strasburg High School in 1957, he became a local golf pro. Michael was a caddy for 11 years at the Meadia Heights Golf Club, before becoming a member and was a member of King and Prince Golf Club at Hampton Plantation in St. Simons Island, Georgia for over 22 years. He owned and operated Pro's Nest, in Lancaster, for over 40 years. He acquired many lifelong friends over the years including his high school classmates, whom he continued to meet with every 3 months. As a member of King & Prince Golf Club he won several member-guest tournaments and was the club champion.
He is survived by his loving wife Fran; children, Michael A. Beacham, husband of Jeanne and Debra, wife of Art Shell, all of Williamsburg, VA; stepdaughter, Jill Meridith; grandchildren, Mason Shell, Nick Shell, Maddie and Cali Beacham; 2 great-granddaughters; and siblings, Dennis Beacham, husband of Helena of Charleston, SC and Ivonne, wife of Fred Abbitt of Huntsville, AL, and 3 nieces. He was preceded in passing by his parents; maternal aunts and uncles, Kathleen Brian, Chester Dorwart and Elvin Dorwart, all of his paternal aunts and uncles, as well as his cousin, Barbara Epps.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »