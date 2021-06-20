There is a fine line between genius and insanity – Michael Moncur
Michael Graham Deckman, 73, formerly of Paradise, late of South Mountain Restoration Center near Gettysburg, PA, passed away June 8 from pneumonia and Parkinson's disease at Chambersburg Hospital.
Mike graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1966. He then took a double major of biology and chemistry at Lock Haven State College. During the summer breaks he went to Bucknell to do an internship doing lab experiments on marine sponges; he was given a lab and told to do whatever he wanted. After graduating cum laude at Lock Haven in 1970 he started graduate work in pharmacology on a full scholarship at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. At the beginning of his second year, Mike had to leave UVA after being diagnosed with a severe case of paranoid schizophrenia. And thus started a 50 year odyssey that made every day more or less a living hell. But Mike never let his mental illness define him and he never gave up hope that he would eventually be able to return to his studies.
Mike was a member of First United Methodist Church, Duke and Walnut Sts., in Lancaster City.
Mike was born on February 6, 1948 at 2:00 a.m. at LGH to Cecil H. Deckman, Jr. and Ruby E. (Rice) Deckman. He never married and had no children. He is survived by a sister, Patricia, married to Patrick Donnelly of Denver, PA; and a brother Kevin, Paradise. He was predeceased by 2 siblings: Deborah in 1953 and Brian in 1991. He is also survived by one nephew Darryl R. Hicks (Meredith Klinger) of Arlington, Virginia.
The family would like to thank the staff at South Mountain since 2018; and Wernersville State Hospital for the excellent care he received there for 20+ years. A kinder and more compassionate group of caregivers cannot be found on this Earth.
A graveside service will take place 11 AM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
