Michael Gottfried Arnold

Michael Gottfried (Gobbi) Arnold of Manheim, PA went to be with his Lord on Friday morning, September 23, 2022 at the age of 76. He was born to the late Hermann and Liesel Arnold in Primavera, Paraguay, immigrating to the United States with his parents and eight siblings in December 1957. After high school, he earned a degree in auto mechanics from Vale Technical Institute, subsequently opening his own auto repair business, Eagle Brothers. Later he obtained his Commercial Driver License (CDL) and drove over 20 years for TNT Red Star Express. In retirement, he helped Santa and Area Storage & Transfer with transporting packages for the U.S. Post Office over the Christmas holidays.
Gobbi had a talent not only in vehicle mechanics, but wood working and invention as well, giving him the nickname of "Mr. Fix-it". With a big smile and a big heart, he used his gifts for others. For family and friends, he made beautiful doll beds, corn hole boards, bookcases, Christmas outdoor displays, and a myriad of items treasured by all. His creative mind and generous spirit led him to invent and create items that would help those with physical limitations perform daily living tasks.
Gobbi and his beloved wife of 53 years, Grace, had a passion for music and would travel to Southern Gospel concerts throughout the East and Midwest. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, whether in church or at family gatherings.
Even after his recent diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 lung cancer, Gobbi had unwavering faith in his heavenly Father and in the saving grace of Jesus. He is now celebrating in the Lord's arms, completely healed.
He was preceded in death by sons Joel Michael Arnold and David Andrew Arnold; brother Franklin Arnold; and sisters Angelica Arnold and Clara Arnold Berman. He leaves behind his wife Grace (Sanger) Arnold; daughter Hope Elizabeth Arnold; siblings Agnes Arnold Foster, Elisabeth (Stephen) Priest, Carrie (Joseph) Wojtyna, Hermann Arnold, Katharina (Vincent) Keating, and Hannah (James) Phero; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Gobbi's life will be held at 3 PM, Wednesday. October 5, 2022 at DOVE Westgate Church, 1755 W Main St, Ephrata, PA. 17522. There will be visitation from 2 PM until time of service. A light meal will be served following the service. To watch a livestream of the service, go to vimeo.com and search DOVE Westgate Church.
Memorials may be made to Abundant Living Ministries, 400 E. 4th Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »