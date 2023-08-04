Michael George Homer, 61, lost his battle with esophageal cancer on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in West Grove, PA to Barbara Light Homer and the late William George Homer.
Michael graduated from Manheim Township (Class of 1980) and went on to work as a military aircraft assembler for 22 years for Boeing.
His family has fond memories of Michael snowmobiling, waterskiing, and boating with friends on the Chesapeake. He was a great driver and an excellent swimmer; and you could see it in his breaststroke. He swam at Overlook during the summer and the YMCA during winter months before some health issues caused him to stop.
In his youth, he loved visiting the farm and riding with his grandfather on the tractor and feeding the cows. He was loving and playful with cats and dogs and enjoyed raw rhubarb, strawberries, and many fruits.
In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his uncle and aunt, David (Martha) Hannan, of Hingham, MA, his cousins, Jonathan (Ellen) Hannan, of Sparta, NJ, Amy and David Chan, of East Greenwich, RI, and their children Katie, Will, Emma, and Natalie.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in memory of Michael to the American Cancer Society.
A private burial will take place at Faggs Manor Cemetery located in Cochranville, PA.
Please visit Michael's Memorial Page at: