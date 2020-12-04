Michael G. Valudes, 92, of Lancaster died peacefully surrounded by his three loving children on December 1st at 2:00pm. He was a beloved father, Papou, and friend to many.
He was born in Lancaster, PA on February 18, 1928 to the late Gust H. Valudes of Kos, Greece and Vasso (Papadopoulos) Valudes of Sinasos, Turkey. Michael was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey HS and a life-long member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Many in the community have said they looked forward to being greeted by him annually at the Greek Bazaar. He took a lot of pride in his Greek culture and this was a great opportunity for him to talk to people and share this love. He was a proud watchmaker and spent his career of 43 years at Hamilton Watch Co. His interest in watches and clocks never stopped, as his grandkids always laugh that the first thing he would do when he came to visit was check if the grandfather clock was wound, and if (by chance) it was, if the time was accurate. As a young man he was an avid softball player, exemplary bowler, and always loved dancing. Over the years, his activities and interests included collecting vintage watches and coins, watching Old Westerns, boating and tinkering with all things mechanical, especially his cars.
In the past several years you could find him daily visiting with Nicky and friends every morning at Captain Gus's Steak Shop. He enjoyed weekly breakfast at the Lyndon diner with his son and monthly with his lifelong friends and relatives from the Greek Community. Those who knew him appreciated his sense of humor and realized his true passion was family. Michael loved time with his family more than anything. His grandchildren said "he loved with everything he had; and had the biggest heart of anyone they know. He put family above everything and never let us forget how much he loved and supported us." He was always there to cheer for his grandkids at sporting events. Sometimes he would even sneak some cash to the kids for a good performance.
Surviving Michael are his three children, Ellen Valudes (John) Philadelphia , Diane McKissick Leonardtown, MD, and Michael Valudes (Nancy) Lititz, the mother of his children Gretchen Luger Valudes, four grandchildren, Connor, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Michael and his brother, Spiros (Patricia). He was preceded in death by his sister, Sadie Koutsougianis and parents.
Private funeral services will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Monday December 7 at 10:30 am with Father Hector Firoglanis officiating. Service will be live streamed via Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Lancaster, PA youtibe.com. Interment Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603
