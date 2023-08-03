Michael G. Rankin, 80, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023. Born to the late Jacob and Bertha Rankin in Lancaster, he was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. From high school Michael entered the Navy and served honorably for four years.
Michael was very active in his church, Lancaster Alliance Church, where he was the grounds supervisor for many years. He was very strong in his faith and traveled around the world to work on short term mission trips in his younger years and then charities later in life. He married his beloved wife Kay in November of 1968 and spent 54 beautiful years together. In his leisure time he was fond of puzzles, playing cards or pool.
His memory will carry on with his wife Kay Rankin; his twin daughters, Monette Sheaffer and Michelle Staffieri wife of Tony; his grandchildren Kassie Lake wife of Ian, Tony Staffieri husband of Morgan, Emily Sheaffer, and Taylor Sheaffer; and 4 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents Michael is preceded in death by his siblings Jacob Rankin, Jr. and Carol Caryl.
A funeral will be held Saturday August 5, 2023, at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 12 PM. Family welcomes guests to a viewing prior to service from 10 AM until 12 PM. Micheal will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development at schreiberpediatric.org
