Michael G. "Mike" Gemmill, Sr.

Mike Gemmill, 68, of Wrightsville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Mike was the husband of Linda Bair Gemmill. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on July 22nd. He was the son of the late Elgin "Bud" and Teresa Connor Gemmill.
Mike graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and owned Gemmill's Body Shop on South Prince Street in Lancaster, PA. Anyone that knew Mike knew of his passion for the shop. He enjoyed muscle cars, his '53 Oldsmobile and his Mach I Mustang.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Linda, two children, Michael G. Gemmill, Jr., husband of Lindsay R. Gemmill, Mountville, PA and April L., wife of Stephen M. Bach, Lewisville, NC; sister, Joy, wife of Parky Patterson, York, PA, and his grandchildren, Eliza, Harper, Rowan, Nolan and Emerson Gemmill, and Abigail and Keira Bach.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Peter Hahn Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Final commendation and farewell will be held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to a charity of your choice in his memory.
