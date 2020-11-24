Michael G. Kneisley, 79, of Willow Street, peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 22, 2020 while at home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Michael H. and Eva (Lehman) Kneisley. He was the loving husband of Marlene (Walter) Kneisley for over 52 years.
Michael had worked as the Produce Manager at the former Witmer's IGA and Market Basket in Strasburg. Michael accepted Christ at Rawlinsville Camp Meeting and was a long-time member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and enjoyed fishing. Michael especially loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his dogs. The family would like to express their appreciation to all the friends and family who extended love and care toward them during Michael's illness.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by 3 sons: Michael, husband of Melissa Kneisley; Mark Kneisley, and Matthew, husband of Lisa Kneisley; 11 grandchildren: Keith, Michael, Kellen, Macoy, Meryssa, Cody, Cameron, Amaya, Lily, Faith, and Seth; 5 great-grandchildren: Felicity, Brayden, Hunter, Makenna, and Rachel; and a sister, Ann Wimer. Michael was preceded in death by a daughter, Kaleen Dee Kneisley, a daughter-in-law, Heather Kneisley; brothers, Edward and Robert and a sister, Pauline Geist.
A private funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, followed by interment in the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rawlinsville Camp Meeting Memorial Fund by visiting: rawlinsvillecamp.com
