Michael G. Kaiser, 69, of Lititz passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at home. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Irene (Hoover) and George E. Kaiser.
Mike was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. Prior to retirement, Mike worked in Sales at Henise Tire Service Inc. of York, and K & W Tire of Lancaster. Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed his Sunday tee-times with his golfing buddies. In his free-time he enjoyed bowling, watching the Phillies and Eagles and listening to Gospel music.
Mike is survived by his siblings: Vickie Gerontonis wife of Tom of Willow Street, Benny Ebersole of Lancaster, Eileen "Skip" Greiner wife of Raymond "Sonny" of Lancaster, Linda Hart wife of Bob of CA, Patti Aguirre wife of Lance of CA, Keith Trainer husband of Isabella of CA, Edward Laukuff of CA, and Phillip Trainer of CA; his nephew Chief John T. Gerontonis husband of Nancy of Virginia Beach, VA; his sister-in-law Denise Ebersole; and his great-nieces Ava Gerontonis of Virginia Beach, VA, and Amber Arvelo wife of Ev of Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by his brother William "Willie" Ebersole of Lancaster.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »