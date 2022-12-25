Michael G. Fackler, 63, of Mesa, Arizona passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was the son of the late C. Robert and Jeanne B. Fackler of Lancaster.
Mike attended Conestoga Valley and Brownstown Vo-Tech Schools. He was a dedicated master electrician and worked construction for many large energy resource suppliers all over the world. When he wasn't working he was happiest riding his quad in the desert. Mike also enjoyed his dogs Myya and Lacy.
Surviving is his constant companion and partner Pam Robitzer of Mesa, Arizona; sister Crystal Bausher and brothers Robert L. (Claudia) Fackler, and David R. (Sylvia) Fackler, along with five nieces and one nephew.
