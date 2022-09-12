Michael F. Massimo, age 70, passed away on Thursday September 8, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Broomall, PA to the late Silvino M. and Esther F. (Atlee) Massimo.
Michael was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. He was a skilled craftsman and builder. When not working, Michael loved being outdoors, spending his time fishing or at the Jersey Shore beach.
Michael was the husband of Patti Griffith Massimo for 30 years. He is survived by his children: Michael S. Massimo (husband of Monica) and Angela Garvey (wife of Paul); three grandchildren: Ryan, Allyson and Jack Garvey; two step daughters Katie Allison and Laura Hayner; two sisters: Fern Massimo and Beth Tomlinson (wife of Clark); many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA from 5 PM-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday September 17, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA. Visitation will be from 10 AM-11 AM at the church. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
