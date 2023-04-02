Michael Eugene Hake, 68, of Lancaster, PA passed away at his home on Thursday, March 30, 2023. He was born in York, PA, the son of the late Earl Eugene Hake, Jr. and the late Ruth Ellen (Gallatins) Wilson and his stepfather Richard V. Wilson. Mike was married to Wendy Sue (Behrens) Hake for 16 years. He worked as a tool and die maker for TE Connectivity for over 40 years.
Mike enjoyed times at the beach, cruising, country music, and NASCAR. He was a big Steelers fan, enjoyed bird watching by the pool, racquetball and running. Mike loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Above all, family was so important to him, helpful in all the family homes.
Surviving besides his wife Wendy are his children, Chad M. Hake (Lee), Krystal A. Basinger, Abbey J. Neidermyer (Kirk), and Mattie L. Handel (Josh); his siblings, Geraldine M. Evans, David R. Hake, Connie L. Hake, Brenda E. Ortega, and half-brother Earl E. Hake III; his grandchildren, Declan, Emerson, Briella, Willen, Brady, Boden, Olivia, Claire and the next grandchild due in October; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike will be missed by his beloved dog Millie.
Family and friends are invited to A Time of Sharing on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA. The family will receive friends after the time of sharing.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602.
