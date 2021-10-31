Michael “Easy” Andrew Rowe, 57 of York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was the son of Mary K. (Huss) Rowe and the late William Rowe.
Born and raised in Lancaster, Michael was a Penn Manor graduate. He later traveled to Florida and attended the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute. Michael and his mother Mary also co-owned and managed Arbor Park and MKM Real Estate. He had a passion for restoring classic cars, enjoyed riding motorcycles, flying RC planes and drones, and adored his 4-legged companion Max. More than all, he loved hearing about and partaking in activities with his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother Mary, Michael is survived by his companion Tina Cooper, son Shane Rowe, daughter Brianna Bulett, step children; Kirk Newcomer, Alaina Newcomer, and Kellyann Hershey. He is also survived by his step brother, Scott Rowe, 3 grandchildren; Layla Beck, Raylon Rowe, and Preston Rhodey, and his ex-wife Kim Shuman.
A time for friends and family to gather will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM on Sunday, November 7 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A graveside service will take place following at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: