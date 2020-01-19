Michael E. Seesholtz, 68, of New Providence, passed away from a sudden, unexpected heart attack, in his home on Monday evening, January 13, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Donald and Nancy (Strickler) Seesholtz.
He worked as a customer service representative for Skyline Corporation, as a kitchen designer at Just Cabinets, and most recently at Ace Hardware, Manchester. He had been retired for several years.
Mike was an avid baker and gardener, and genuinely liked to cook. He enjoyed playing "Candy Crush" and reading in his spare time. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by a sister, Diane L. Smith, wife of Greg of Christiansburg, VA; his "kids" and dear friends, Jehramie and wife Rebecca McLain of Quarryville; a sister, Candee L. Bull, wife of Richard Scott; a sister, Cathy L. Ulrich, both of Winter Garden, FL, and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Mike's wishes, there will be no formal services. If you would like to make a donation in Mike's memory, please give to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 as Mike was a cancer survivor. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
