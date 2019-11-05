Michael E. Schweitzer, 70, of Ephrata, passed away Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was a son of the late Edwin & Annabelle (Fritz) Schweitzer and the loving companion of 32 years to Joleen R. Dull.
Mike grew up in Adamstown, started working at Hope Hosiery Mills at 16 years old, and retired from the mill in 2014. He was a U.S. Army veteran, served in the Vietnam War. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Mike was a former member of the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club, the Ephrata Amvets & lifetime member of the Adamstown VFW. He enjoyed all kinds of music and classic clips of the Three Stooges. Family was important to Mike and he had a special relationship with his grandchildren.
In addition to his love, Joleen, Mike is survived by two children, Tina L. Schweitzer (Lewie Yingst) of Ephrata & Todd M. Schweitzer (Jen) of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Briana Schweitzer, Bryce Schweitzer & Joseph Yingst; three siblings, Melissa Coldren (Doug) of Adamstown, Melinda Anderson of Denver, & Schott Schweitzer (Alyce) of Adamstown; sister-in-law, Erla Schweitzer; and Joleen's son, Nicholas W. Dull. Mike was predeceased by a brother, Gordon Schweitzer.
A memorial service will be held Fri., Nov. 15th at 4:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 80 E. Main St., Adamstown, PA 19501 officiated by Rev. Sandra Gideon. Military honors & interment Fri., Nov. 22nd at 1:00 PM in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
Memorial contributions to Eagle Heights Hospice, Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.