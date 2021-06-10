Michael E. "Mike" Todd, 47, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Chester, Jr., and Evelyn (Weaver) Todd. He was the loving husband of LeAnn (Ruhl) Todd for over 15 years.
Mike was employed at Triangle Refrigeration. He attended Encounter Church. Mike loved his wife and his sons unconditionally. He was a loving family man who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Once you met Mike, you had a friend for life. He was proud of his beard and his sons. He was always talking about their accomplishments and loved them very much.
Mike was always there to make you laugh, oh the stories he could tell. He had many hobbies, some of which include hunting, fishing, sports, watching his kids play sports and so many other things.
Mike Could always be found outside working on his yard, in his garden or barbequing on his big green egg. He was always willing to experience things with his sons, even when it wasn't something he liked or understood. Mike will be loved and missed by so many.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mike is survived by 3 sons: Aidan, Riley, and Keegan and 3 siblings: Tony (Vickey) Todd, Scott (Amanda) Todd and Laura Long.
A Service Celebrating Mike's Life will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Traditional interment will be private in the Clearfield United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Todd Boys Scholarship Fund, c/o Fulton Bank, 2430 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. Online guestbook at: