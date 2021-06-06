Michael E. Dilloway, 78, of Mountville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by his wife, JoAnn Farnham Dilloway and daughters.
The Memorial Service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Marvin E. Reich, officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
