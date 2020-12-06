Michael E. Dilloway, 78, of Mountville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Mike was born in Burlington, VT son of the late Raymond and Lena Welcome Dilloway. He grew up with his brothers, David and James Dilloway, who preceded him in death. Upon graduating from high school, Mike served in the United States Army National Guard for over seven years and retired as a Sergeant in the Aviation Company 50th Armored Division. He learned the trade of drafting and also worked as an air traffic controller. He then married Lorraine Roy and they had two daughters. They enjoyed family camping, skiing and ice fishing. When Lorraine passed away in 1973, Mike became a single dad. He attended Champlain College in Burlington, and there he met JoAnn Farnham whom he married in 1974. She became a devoted wife and mother, and took great pride in Mike's daughters, eventually adopting them as her own. Mike's professional career was varied and lengthy. He started as a draftsman and eventually retired from Hershey Chocolate after 18 years as a lead project designer. He was part of the team that redesigned the Hershey Kiss line to create a smoother and more efficient production process. Mike was a motorcycle and muscle car enthusiast who enjoyed rebuilding motors, doing body work, and displaying his cars at auto shows. Having been a sharp shooter in the military, he enjoyed target shooting and reloading ammunition in his later years. As an avid lover of WWII history, Mike enjoyed watching black and white war movies and joined the Commemorative Air Force which preserves American military aviation history through education, flying, and exhibition of WWII aircraft. In his later years he became involved in Rock Steady Boxing as a way to manage symptoms of Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia, and was well loved by his peers and staff for his fiery spirit and physical strength. Mike had a keen interest in studying the Bible, and attended Grace Baptist Church. He was known as a man with a kind and gentle spirit who loved and prayed for his family. He also had an affinity for cats and dogs, and is survived by his dachshund, Hunter. He was preceded in death by his beloved pets Jake, Sarah, and Harley. Mike also enjoyed his time as a hospice volunteer and belonged to the Columbia Fish & Game Association. Mike had a sharp and witty sense of humor who, up until days of his passing, made his family laugh with his one-liners.
Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, JoAnn F. Dilloway, and daughters, Karen Good and Judi Miller wife of Steve Miller; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, with three on the way.
Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
