Michael E. Albright, 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 25, 2023 in Lancaster, PA after a lengthy illness. He was born on January 27, 1952 in Lancaster to the late Leroy R. Albright, Jr. and the late Helen M. (Sipe) Albright. He has been with the love of his life, Suzanne J. Albright, for 42 years. They were married on October 18, 1985, just recently celebrating 37 years of marriage.
He graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, he was always faithful till the end (Oorah!) and a life member of the Amvets Post 19. He worked for the Norfolk Southern Corporation (formerly Conrail) for 31 years before retiring in 2006
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Jason I. Albright (Vera), Chad M. Albright, Andrew D. Myers, and Kristen A. Insinga. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kayla L. Kaylor (Caleb), Lucy N. Myers (Dakota), Zachary A. Myers, Audrey J. Myers and two great-grandchildren, Cole Michael Kaylor and Charlotte Ann Kaylor. Mike is also survived by a sister, Sandra A. Souders (William), and a brother, Terry L. Albright (Brenda), along with many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Mike.
Mike's wishes were to not have a funeral service so a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Gentiva Hospice Foundation, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Ste 201, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com