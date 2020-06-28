Michael Doyle Rothfus, 51, passed away at his home in Leola, on June 20, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Merle E. Rothfus, Sr. and the late Jacqueline D. Charles Shenk Rothfus Kleinhans. A graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and Thaddeus Stevens Technical Institute, Michael was passionate about his craft of masonry. He was a bricklayer by trade and was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers #1 PA-DE as well as the Riverside Camping Association. Michael was known as "Fus" by his friends; he enjoyed playing softball, being a resident grillmaster, and attending any Pittsburgh sporting events, of which he was an avid fan.
He is survived by his daughter Kendall Rothfus, Lititz, and half-brothers Merle E. Rothfus, Jr., Mount Joy, and Dale R. (Robin), Mountville. He was predeceased by his half-sister Diane L. Shenk and also by Kendall's mother, Shannon Kissinger-Rothfus.
At this time, private funeral services will be planned for his immediate family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
