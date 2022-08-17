Michael Douglas Breneman died on August 14, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by family. He was born in Lancaster to the late Douglas L. and Betty (Reese) Breneman. Michael graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College and was last employed by Millersville University serving in IT support.
Michael had a passion for serving others and volunteered with Human Right Campaign and CONTACT Helpline in Lancaster. He also made countless phone calls encouraging others to vote in order to make a change for the better.
Michael was an avid reader and loved watching the Phillies and Flyers. He was extremely talented with needlework. He created several intricate cross stitch pieces and crocheted prayer shawls for No Longer Alone Ministries.
Michael is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Breneman of Lancaster; his children Kati Green (husband John Carl) of Ephrata, Jedd M. Breneman (partner Emily Dietz) of Lancaster and Cari Ayala (husband Jasiel Ayala) of York; his grandchildren: Emily, Adrianna, Morgan, Salem, Selena, Benjamin, and Alice; his siblings: Susan Barben, John Breneman, Laura Weidensaul and Kathleen Antol as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his siblings Lynn Vanella, John Murphy, William Breneman and Robert Breneman.
Family will receive friends Saturday, August 20, 2022 at James Street Mennonite Church, 323 W James St., Lancaster, PA 17603 from 1 PM-2 PM with a celebration of Michael's life starting at 2 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Human Rights Campaign, https://give.hrc.org/, or James Street Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund.
