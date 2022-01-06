Michael Dennis Miller, 78, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Chester, NJ, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Magnolias of Lancaster. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of the late Berwyn J. and Catherine (Amos) Miller. Michael was married to Jane (Peck) Miller for 43 years.
In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his children, Jared Miller and Cary Miller, and his sisters, Nancy Hanson and Susan Beckham. Preceding him in death was his sister, Judy Seifert.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road, Chester, NJ, 07930. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. We request that you wear a mask. All are invited to attend the burial, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 85 Pleasant Hill Road, Chester, NJ.
There will be a light meal for everyone at Redwoods Restaurant, 459 Main Street in Chester.
Donations towards a memorial Space Camp scholarship in Michael’s name can be made to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation at rocketcenterfoundation.org(tribute scholarships tab) or mailed to USSRC Education Foundation, One Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805-3399. Please note Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship on all donations.
