Michael David Umholtz, 51, stepped into eternity during a beautiful sunrise on December 14th, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Radford) Umholtz for 26 years and devoted father of Lauren Umholtz and Emily Umholtz. Michael was born July 13, 1970 in Lancaster, PA to the late Leo Umholtz and Elma (Buffington) Umholtz who were instrumental in nurturing his faith in Jesus as his Savior.
In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his brothers Kirby (Kaye) Umholtz and Eric (Karen) Umholtz, his sister Christine (Tim) Kelly, his sister-in-law Jaclyn Umholtz, and 20 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father and his youngest brother, Joel Umholtz.
A celebration of life will be held Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:00 at Faith Community Church, Hopkinton, MA. Donations may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 where the family received compassionate care and support during Michael’s final days. For more information, please visit: https://www.mataresefuneral.com/.
