Michael David Bubb, age 83, of New Holland, formerly of Dallastown, died peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Garden Spot Village, in New Holland. He was the husband of Patricia Bubb (Beidel).
Born May 26, 1939, in York, the son of the late John T. and the late A. Lucille (Meads) Bubb, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Millersville State Teachers College, and Master's degree from Western Maryland University.
Michael served in exceptional manner as a teacher, principal, and administrator at the Red Lion Area School District for more than 30 years. He was the epitome of a strong, consistent, dedicated leader. He formed lasting relationships with his students, their parents, the faculty, and the staff. He was a source of stability and comfort to all. His example has been, and will continue to be, remembered by all throughout the district and the community.
Upon retirement from the classroom, Michael supervised student teachers at Millersville University and York College. Many weekends were busy as a bus tour guide leader most often to New York City, a city he loved.
Michael was a devout and faithful United Church of Christ member, where he was on the consistory and participated as a substitute organist. Music played an important role in his life; he was a member of the Spring Garden Band for more than 30 years playing the tuba.
In his free time, Michael was an avid gardener who loved flowers and took much pride in achieving his beautiful gardens. He was a lifelong reader, particularly fond of learning all about the life of Ben Franklin. At the urging of one of his grandchildren, he became a presenter of "The Life and Times of Ben Franklin" sharing knowledge, wit, and wisdom of Ben at the grandchildren's schools and throughout the communities of York, Lancaster, Philadelphia and beyond.
Michael loved his family dearly, and especially took much pride in supporting his grandchildren who added so much richness to his life.
In addition to his wife Pat of 60 years, Michael is also survived by a son, David L. Bubb, and his wife Michele, of Schwenksville; a daughter, Amy L. Writer, and her husband W. Andrew, of York; four grandchildren, Rachel Writer Petrolias (John), Daniel Bubb, Matthew Bubb, and Benjamin Writer; and a sister, Suzanne B. Hershey (Bubb), and husband Richard, of York.
Funeral services were held at 2 PM Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 205 West Main Street, Dallastown, with Pastor Christopher Rodkey, Ph.D., officiating. Prior to the service, a visitation at St. Paul's was held from 1 PM 2 PM. Additionally there was a visitation on Monday February 6, 2023 from 6 PM 8 PM at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County Literacy Council, 800 East King Street, York, PA 17403 or the Benevolent Fund of Garden Spot Village, 433 South Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557.