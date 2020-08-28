Michael D. Whitehead, 57, of Gap, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Connie M. Divido with whom he shared three years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Barbara Taylor Whitehead of Gap and the late Henry F. Whitehead, Jr.
Michael was an area resident all his life and a 1980 graduate of the Coatesville Area High School. He was retired from Coatesville School District's maintenance department and had most recently been working part-time at Advance Auto Parts.
Michael was an avid fly fisherman and Philadelphia Flyers Fan. He enjoyed all sports, trips to the shore but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed volunteering at the Atglen Sportsmen's Club.
He is survived, in addition to his wife and mother, by one son, Joseph M. Whitehead (Shauna) of Atglen, two grandchildren; Riley and Colton and three siblings, Rick Whitehead of Gap, Stephen Whitehead of Coatesville and Sheila McCarraher of Honey Brook.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.
