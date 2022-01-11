Michael D. “Mike” Dick, 62, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was the husband of Christine J. (Firestine) Dick, with whom he shared 22 years together. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert “Toby” Dick III and Shirley (Snyder) Dick.
Mike had worked for Alcon in Sinking Spring as a tool and die maker. Prior to this, he worked for Thomson 60 Case.
Mike graduated from Manheim Township and Reading Area Community College with an Associates degree in Applied Science. Never think it’s too late to learn something new. Mike started college in his fifties while he worked full time. Always willing to accept a challenge.
He loved to ride his Harley. He and his wife traveled by cycle to almost every state in the U.S. He was a true go-getter and loved a challenge. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing his guitar, home brewing and cooking. He especially treasured his time with friends and family.
In addition to Chris, he is survived by his children: Michael R. of Somerset, Alicia Hershey and her companion Stefan of Sweden, Julia Hershey of Millersville, Andrew Fink, married to Kayla of Mount Joy and Alex Fink of Lancaster, his sister Patricia and brother, Kevin, married to Dana, both of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert IV and Dennis E. Dick.
Friends will be received by his family on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 9:30 until 10:30 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. His family would ask, in lieu of any donations in his memory, for you to do something Mike would want you to do. Live Life! Make time and memories with family and friends. But, get to know of God’s love. Tomorrow is not promised.
