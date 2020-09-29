Michael D. Jeffries, 58, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from a brief illness.
He was born in Brunnerville, PA, the son of Ruth M. (Ruppert) Zimmerman-Jeffries of Manheim and the late Jay E. Jeffries.
He enjoyed his friends and family, fixing and repairing vehicles, and he liked to help others that were in need. Mike also owned his own towing company.
In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by sister, Betty J. Cunrod (Ted) of Lititz; brothers, Ray E. Jeffries (Beverly) of McMurry, PA, Scott L. Jeffries of Leola, Barry L. Jeffries (Helen) of Lititz, and Glenn W. Jeffries of Manheim; 7 nieces, 5 nephews, 7 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews, and 1 great-great-nephew.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by daughter, Christin M. Jeffries.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:30 pm at the St. Paul's Evangelical Congregational Church, 2120 Main St., Rothsville, with Rev. Dr. Kenneth H. Miller officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
