Michael D. Good, 66, of West Lawn went to his heavenly home on November 6, 2021, surrounded by his family after a year long battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Bonnie (Stoltzfus) Good with whom herecently celebrated 33 blessed years of marriage. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Carl S. Goodand wife Doris (Reese) Good, Joanne B. (Brookmyer) Dziedzic and the late John M. Dziedzic.
He is survived by 5 children, Melissa Buchanan married to Kevin, Shawn married to Valerie (Doane), Brian married to Gayle (Schnupp), Alicia Blimline married to Matt, Hilary Oliveras married to Chris, 11 grandchildren, Brothers, Jim K. and Jeff C. Good and sister, Gayle (Stoner) Yeager.
Mike was a man of few words but had a deep faith in God. He lived his life as Jesus asked us to live by loving others unconditionally. His patient kindness and good humor left an impression on nearly all he met. Mike attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in West Lawn. He was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan and loved to golf. However, his wife, children and grandchildren were his life. When asked if he would go back and live his life differently, his response was always that he had everything he needed in life and wanted for nothing.
A celebration service in honor of Mike’s life will be held on Thursday, November 18th at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 1110 Snyder Road, West Lawn, PA 19609. The family visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the service at 6 p.m. Please enter at the main Worship Center entrance.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society.