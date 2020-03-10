Michael D. Freitag, 72, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of Nassau County, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Lois M. (Kump) and son of the late Wilbur and Theresa (Rothermel) Freitag.
Michael was born in Jamaica, Queens, NY and was a longtime resident of Nassau County, NY. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked for Verizon as a Cable Splicer for 32 years. Michael and Lois have been residents of Ephrata since 2004.
Michael liked to work with his hands and fix anything that needed to be repaired. He was a self-taught woodworker and loved doing scroll saw and lathe work in his home woodshop. He also enjoyed music and playing the guitar.
In addition to his wife, Lois, he is survived by a son, Karl M. Freitag, husband of Jessica, a brother, Roy Freitag, and a sister, Dottie Rollie, wife of Charles.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Jack.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 11 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and for one hour prior the service on Thursday.
