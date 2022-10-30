Michael D. Barton, Sr., 71 of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at home with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. Born Thursday, April 5, 1951 in Columbia, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Pearl E. (Kramer) Barton. He was married over 40 years to the love of his life, Linda K. (Showalter) Barton who passed away in September 2016.
Mike was a graduate of Donegal High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. Mike was the owner of Donegal Cleaning and Supply, and retired from Donegal Mutual as Sr. Vice President, Facilities Manager. He was a member of Ashara-Casiphia Lodge #551, Mount Joy, was a Knights Templar and a member of the Zembo Shrine. Above all, he loved spending time at his cabin in Snyder County with his pride and joy, his four grandchildren.
He will be lovingly missed by a son Michael D. Barton, Jr. and wife Danielle of Mount Joy; four grandchildren: Taylor, Emily, Michael III and Zayden Barton; three sisters: Sandy, Deb and Fran; three brothers: Steve, Gene and Gary. He was predeceased by a brother Butch.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Goods Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamimily.org.