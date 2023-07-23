Michael D. Akers, Sr., age 72, of Strasburg, VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home after a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life service for Michael will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at My Church, 23749 Old Valley Pike, Woodstock, VA. Michael will be laid to rest privately at Riverview Cemetery, Strasburg, VA.
Michael was born in Wytheville, VA on January 28, 1951, a son of the late Hansel and Mary Rakes Samuels Akers. He was involved in commercial maintenance most of his career and retired from Greenfield Senior Care in Berryville, VA. After retirement he and his wife started a business renovating homes which they enjoyed working on together. Michael loved his chihuahuas Willie and Chico. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the beach and in the mountains. Michael was a very kind and giving man with a sweet smile who loved God, his wife, combined family, church family, and gave of himself unselfishly. He was respected and loved by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Margaret Harnish and Hazel Akers.
Survivors include his beloved wife Kathy A. Farrel Akers. They would have celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on September 3, 2023; his children Michael Akers, Jr. of New York, Christopher Akers of San Manuel, AZ, Charissa Newpher (Ed), and Brent Akers both of Ephrata, PA; his stepchildren Marsha Peters (Danny) of Fulks Run, VA, Jason Becker (Cristy) of Elizabethtown, PA, Crystal Parker (Jeremy) of Broadway, VA; seven grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; his siblings James Akers (Sandy) of Ephrata, PA, Hansel "Gene" Akers (Marilyn) of Darlington, SC, Randy Akers of Lugoff, SC, and Teresa (Roy) of Surfside Beach, SC; a brother-in-law Ray Harnish of Pulaski, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful My Church family, Blue Ridge Hospice, and the neighbors and friends who so graciously provided overwhelming love and support during his brief illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to My Church, 23749 Old Valley Pike, Woodstock, VA 22664.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family at: www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Michael D. Akers.