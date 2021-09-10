Michael Cole, 72, of Arvilla, ND passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at home in Arvilla. Michael Cole was born January 26, 1949, at Hamilton Air Force Base in California to Neil and Crete (Olson) Cole. He grew up in various locations before moving to Arvilla in 1964.
Michael graduated from Larimore High School and then attended the University of North Dakota, receiving a degree in teaching. He moved to Pennsylvania, where he worked as a forklift mechanic until his retirement. Michael moved back to Arvilla in May of 2021. While in Pennsylvania, he was a member of a local veteran's club. He enjoyed fishing, painting, watching NASCAR races and carving.
Survivors include his children: Jason Cole, Pennsylvania; Jon Cole, Pennsylvania; Lynette (Michael) VanInwegen, Arvilla, ND; Joshua Cole, Pennsylvania; and Lauren Cole, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Shaun Cole, Rebecca Cole, Tristen Cole, Toree Cole, Jeremy Cole, Jared Cole, Coleman VanInwegen, Vincent VanInwegen, Mason VanInwegen, Kloe Cole and Derick Cole; great-grandchildren: Oaklee, Kinzlee, Kash, and Jaxon; siblings: Dennis (Rosie) Cole, Perry, FL; Cheryl (Ted) Ciak, Roosevelt, MN; Doug (Sue) Cole, Grand Forks, ND; Bruce Cole, Arvilla, ND.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Neil and Crete Cole, and brothers, Raymond and Kevin.
SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Bakke Funeral Chapel, Larimore.
MILITARY HONORS: North Dakota Army National Guard Honor Team.
INTERMENT: Private family burial in the Arvilla Cemetery.
