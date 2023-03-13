Michael Chuhran, 82, of Lancaster died unexpectedly on March 11, 2023. Son of Michael and Julia Chuhran, he attended Donora High School where he was a member of the student council and an accomplished athlete in both baseball and football.
Michael was a 1962 graduate of the Carnegie Institute of Technology. While there, he stood out as a four-year letterman on the football team, playing on both offense and defense for the Tartans, and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Michael devoted his professional career to teaching, graduating with a Master of Education from Temple University, and serving on the faculty of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology for over 20 years. He also served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserve.
In retirement, Michael was the editor for the Centerville AARP newsletter. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Michael also enjoyed traveling, golfing, a good meal with dessert, and reading. Michael attended Redeemer Lutheran Church and supported numerous charitable causes.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy, daughter Larissa (Ryan) Chevalier, son Craig (Ashley) Chuhran, and three grandchildren Emilia, Elek, and Maeve as well as sisters Janice (Skip) Loraw and Denise (Butch) Ricci.
The Chuhran family extends their deep thanks the many friends and neighbors who provided support on Michael's behalf over the last few years.
Family and friends will be received at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, the Homestead Village Endowment Fund, or Redeemer Lutheran Church. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com