Michael Christopher Schiavone, Jr., 65, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 21, 2023. He was born on April 12, 1957, to the late Michael C. Schiavone, Sr. and Isabelle Walther of Lancaster, PA.
Michael's family was the light of his life, and he treasured every moment spent with his beloved wife of 32 years, Yolanda (Peters) Schiavone, and their three sons, Adam, Christopher, and Michael Schiavone III. Michael is survived by his siblings, Patricia Hogentogler (wife of Stuard), Mary K. Roda (wife of David), Teresa Horn (wife of Phillip), Margaret Garguilo, and Kathryn Mullin; and his aunt Alice Aiken. He was a kind, caring, and compassionate uncle to his 11 nieces and nephews, who will always remember him fondly.
He attended Lancaster Catholic High School and pursued his passion for Mechanical Design at Thaddeus Stevens, earning an ATS degree. Michael spent 30 years of his life working for Graybill's Tool & Die Inc. in Manheim, PA, where he served as the Senior Automation Specialist. His commitment to his work and his company was evident to all who knew him, and his legacy will live on through all those with whom he shared his knowledge and mentored during his career.
Outside of work, Michael was an active member of LCBC and was grounded by his faith. He found connection through his volunteer work at LCBC assisting in video production to tell stories of baptisms and other special services. Michael was a storyteller, and enjoyed creating celebratory videos for friends and family that are cherished to this day.
Michael was a lover of cycling, and he raced competitively for 14 years, first on the Harwilco Cycling Team and then the Red Rose Rockets as a founding member. His skill and passion led him to compete four times in the US Pro Championships in Philadelphia. He often rode alongside his father, who was a member of the Manheim Auto Auction MS 150 Cycling Team. Michael's connection to cycling was a testament to his unwavering perseverance and drive.
Throughout his life, Michael was captivated by the mysteries of space, and the idea of voyaging among the stars always held a special place in his heart. To honor his wishes, Michael's ashes will be launched into space aboard a rocket, allowing his lifelong dream to finally come true.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held as a drop-in event on March 26th from 2 until 5 at the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a cause close to his heart.
https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=270788
Michael will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his infectious laughter and warm smile, and his unrelenting spirit. His memory will live on through the many lives he touched, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones find solace in the memories they shared with him.
