Michael C. Smith, Sr., 75, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at LGH. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Hubert E. and Ida Jane (Torbert) Smith. He was the loving and faithful husband of MaryAnn (Beamesderfer) Smith with whom he shared over 52 years of marriage.
His education began at Holy Trinity, Columbia, PA and he graduated from L.C.H.S in 1962. He received his B.S. in Accounting from York College. Michael later became owner of Bob Smith Contractors.
The hallmarks of his life were faith and family. He was an active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. He looked forward to summers at the Jersey Shore playing games and attending his grandchildren's events.
Michael served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife MaryAnn, he is survived by his children, Angela King (Jeffery), Michael C. Smith, Jr. (Chantal), Michelle Navickas, Brian Smith, Becky Paulukow (Nick), a sister, Carol Resch (Fran), brother, Hub Smith (Deb) and he is fondly remembered as Pop Pop by his grandchildren: Kali Smith, Josh Smith, Logan Paulukow, Bailey Smith, Ava King, Julia Smith, Leila Navickas, Nina King, Ethan Paulukow, Ashley Smith, Gemma Navickas, Grace Paulukow, Owen Paulukow and Charles King.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 558 W. Walnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to be held at 7:30PM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA and again from 10-11AM at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to L.C.H.S, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, Sacred Heart Church at the above address or to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com