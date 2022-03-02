Michael C. Schlegelmilch, 67, of Conestoga passed away at home Sunday morning, February 27, 2022 after a two year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Lancaster on April 6, 1954, he was the son of the late Eugene P. Schlegelmilch and Mary Mohn Brosey. Michael was the husband of Darlena M. Dommel Schlegelmilch with whom he shared 38 years of marriage until her passing on March 7, 2017.
Mike graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1972. He enlisted in the United States Navy for 4 years and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 6 years. He was employed by Horizon Healthcare for 15 years. Mike was a member of Charles M. Howell #476 F & AM, Millersville.
MIke was a quiet and laid back guy who loved living in the country, enjoyed playing guitar, the Beatles and adored his cats.
Mike will be missed by his mother, Mary Brosey of Lititz; daughter, Heather A. Barr of Conestoga; grandsons, Matthew and Luke and grandbaby Maddox on the way. He is also survived by his sisters, Eileen S. Meshew of Lititz and Mary S. Geiger, wife of Michael of New Danville; 2 nephews and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his brother, E. Donald Schlegelmilch.
Private family services will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where the Masonic Service and Military Honors will take place. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheid.com
