Michael C. Schiavone, Sr., passed away March 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Ellen L. (Ryan) Schiavone and one of five children.
Michael graduated high school from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1945, joined the U.S. Navy, and served in WWII. After discharging in 1947, he started his 39-year career with RCA Service Co. where he worked his way from TV Repairman to Regional Manager in Fairfax, Virginia.
In 1950, Michael married the late Isabelle M. Walther. They remained devoted for 62 years and raised 7 children. After retiring from RCA in 1986, Michael and Isabelle returned to Lancaster where he started his "second career" at the Manheim Auto Auction. In 2012, he lost the first love of his life, Isabelle to heart failure. In April 2016, he married the second love of his life, Mary McFadden. Sadly, Mary passed away in July 2016.
Michael had many interests and hobbies. For many years, his favorite activities were bicycling and golfing. He loved spending time with his family, vacationing at the Outer Banks, reading and in his later years volunteering for the church.
Michael is survived by his sister Alice Aiken and children: Patricia Hogentogler, wife of Stuard, Mary K. Roda, wife of David, Teresa Horn, wife of Philip, Michael Christopher Jr., husband of Yolanda, Margaret Garguilo, and Kathryn Mullins. Michael is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Isabelle and his second wife, Mary, Michael is preceded in death by his daughter, Claire Matyi, his brother John D. Schiavone, and his sisters Dorothy Fullerton and Margaret Hill.
Family will receive friends on March 15, 2022 from 10 AM-11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Daniel Powell as Celebrant. Private Interment will be held later at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation
