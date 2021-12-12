Michael C. Sabb, 32, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center following a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. Born in Hershey on August 2, 1989, he was the son of Nancy Kraybill Sabb.
Mike was a 2008 graduate of Elizabethtown High School where he was active in the marching band. He was active in Boy Scouts Troop 51 of Elizabethtown where he received his Eagle Scout. He was last employed as a cashier at Giant Food Store in Hershey. Prior to his illness, he also volunteered at Landis Homes, Moravian Manor, and Lancashire Hall Nursing Home.
Mike loved rooting for all Elizabethtown sports teams for the past 20 years and was known as “Etown’s #1 Fan”. He also liked Penn State sports, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed being with his family and especially liked summer vacationing at Stone Harbor, New Jersey. He also loved taking trips with his mother by bus or car to various states.
He was a member of Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown where he was once active with the youth group.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are an aunt, Kathy Szydlo, married to Bill, of Northfield, MN; two uncles: Steve Kraybill, married to Bonnie, of Lititz and Doug Kraybill, married to Barbara, of New Holland; numerous cousins, as well as Mike’s extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:30pm at Mount Calvary Church, 625 North Holly Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A time of visitation will be held from 12 noon to the time of service.
Those attending the service are required to wear a face covering/mask. The family also respectfully requests that, for the safety of all, persons who have refrained from getting the coronavirus vaccine should also refrain from attending this service.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to the Penn State Cancer Institute Hope for Healing Fund. Make checks payable to Penn State University and include “Hope for Healing” in memo line. Mail to the Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Ave. Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852 or Keystone Autism Services, ATTN Kris Weaver, 4391 Sturbridge Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17110 or online https://donate.onecause.com/give/donate
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
