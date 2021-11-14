Michael C. “Mike” Mylott, 29, of Mountville, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2021. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of John and Lou Ann (Enterline) Mylott.
Mike will be remembered for his glowing smile, infectious laugh, and great sense of humor. He was loyal and generous to a fault. He would frequently put others before himself because he wanted others to be better than him and would help them get there. True to his personality, he also obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.
From the time he was a toddler, Mike was drawn to cars. As he grew into adulthood, he found a love for cars and motorcycles; the faster and louder, the better. As a kid, his parents affectionately called him Michael Michael Motorcycle. In his free time, he could be found tinkering and upgrading cars or watching shows about cars, which is something he turned his family members onto as well.
Mike was proud of his Irish heritage. After taking a trip with his family, his appreciation of Ireland grew to the point that he was in the planning phase of obtaining dual citizenship with his sister, to one day own property there.
He is survived by his parents, John and Lou Ann of Lancaster; a sister, Lauren Mylott of Lancaster; his loving girlfriend, Krystal McCool of Mountville; Krystal’s daughter, who held a special place in his heart, Aurora; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as countless close friends he considered family. He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, John and Marjorie Enterline and paternal grandparents, Michael and Delia Mylott.
Guests are invited to a viewing on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 6 – 8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A viewing will also be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the funeral home from 1 – 1:30 PM with a funeral service immediately following. Interment to follow at Mountville Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, nmsfund.org.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »