Michael C. "Mike" Hackman, 67, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Charles and Josephine (Young) Hackman and was the husband of Sally A. (Crawshaw) Hackman with whom he would have shared 38 years in October.
Mike was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church, Lititz. He was a 1973 graduate of Warwick High School. He retired from Case New Holland as an assembler after 44 years. Mike enjoyed hunting and going to the mountains.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Jeremy, husband of Kelly Hackman of Lebanon, Laura Hackman of Ephrata, Shaun Hackman, partner of Patrice King of Ephrata; four grandchildren, Hayley, Logan, Brayden and Teira.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Trudy McQuate.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 9 to 11am, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by his funeral service at 11am, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Old Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »