Michael C. Long, 72, of Lititz passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Richard M. and Helen Pfautz Long. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann Allwein Long, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October of last year. Michael retired as a truck driver for the former Yellow Freight, Lancaster. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Michael was a member of the Manheim VFW Post 5956 and Elstonville Sportsmen Association. His interests included hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, and he loved to spend time with his family and dog, Molly.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons: Jacob husband of Romnie Long of Bechtelsville, Daniel Long, and Jason husband of Brook Long both of Brickerville and a granddaughter, Desirei M. Long. He was preceded in death by two siblings: Lorna Frey and James Smith.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 West Main Street, Ephrata on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 12:00 noon. There will be a public viewing at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Private interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Michael's memory to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com