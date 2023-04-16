Michael C. Lightner, 85, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in York, he was the son of the late Albert C. and Hilda (Sheffer) Lightner. Mike shared 63 years of marriage with his wife Dorothy A. (Tyson) Lightner.
Mike graduated from Central York High School and Penn State University, where he was contracted with ROTC. Following his commissioning, Mike served 20 years in the US Air Force, with tours in Vietnam and later in England as an air sea rescue helicopter pilot. Mike achieved the rank of Major. The Air Force was Mike's passion, as he loved adventure and the opportunity to see the world.
He was an avid coin collector, and he enjoyed listening to classical music, doing yard work, gardening, and playing with the family cats. Stemming from his time living in England, Mike loved to watch British Mystery shows on PBS.
In addition to his loving wife, Mike is survived by their son Michael C. Lightner II, husband of Carolyn of York, and their children, Bradley, Rachel, and William; their daughter Karen, wife of John Loose of Lititz, and their children Kelly, Jessica, Kristen, and Jacob; four great-grandchildren, Wilson, Alex, Teddy, and James Lightner; and his brother Phil Lightner, husband of the late Nancy Lightner of Landisville.
Mike's family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, followed by the funeral at 6:30 PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment with Military Honors will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York, PA.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Mike's memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, payable to "Lancaster General Health Foundation", 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17602.
